Donald Trump Junior Defends Kyle Rittenhouse: 'We All Do Stupid Things At 17'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 16:30 Hits: 6

During an interview on "Extra TV," Trump Junior denigrated the Black Lives Matter movement, gave a lame excuse why his father didn't talk to the Blake family in Kenosha, and then equivocated the murder of two people to dumb things teenagers do. Rachel Lindsay offered many softball questions to Junior to try to get him a sound like a decent person, but all he did was bloviate like a narcissistic jackass. An idiotic talking point from Trump and his minions is that Joe Biden refuses the say 'law and order' about the protesters, Maybe Trump should say "law and order" about the murders and maiming of Black Americans by police? I mean why would anyone say 'law and order' in a time of civil rights protests? Racism. Lindsay asked why, after the Trump administration came to Kenosha, they haven't condemned the deadly vigilante actions of Rittenhouse, who crossed state lines with a long gun and committed murder to attack BLM. The son of Narcissus said, "We’re waiting for due process. We’re not jumping to a conclusion." He continued, "If I put myself in Kyle Rittenhouse -- maybe I shouldn’t have been there. He’s a young kid. I don’t want 17 year olds kids running around the streets with AR-15s. Maybe I wouldn’t have put myself in that situation, who knows? We all do stupid things at 17."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/donald-trump-junior-defends-kyle