REPORT: The Real Threat Of Right-Wing Violence If Trump Loses The Election

Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020

MSNBC’s Katy Tur dug into the effects of Donald Trump’s repeated and dangerous attacks on the upcoming presidential election with such baseless claims that he can only lose if the election is “rigged” against him, e.g. She spoke with “about a dozen” Trump fans outside a recent Trump rally in Pennsylvania. None thought the vote would be fair. Most, she said, would accept the results. But not all. One of the Trumpers she spoke with said he would “absolutely” take up arms “if that’s what it comes to.” Figliuzzi says that supporter is no anomaly. Even more frightening, Figliuzzi sees a lot of similarities between right-wing extremists and violent jihadi radicalization. FIGLIUZZI: There’s every indication from online activity, the rhetoric, the groups calling for a civil war, calling for a amassing of weapons – there’s every indication that there’s a growing threat of violence. TUR: That threat, Figliuzzi warns, is readily visible on sites like Twitter and Facebook. But also less well-known spaces like Parler and Telegram, where images calling for bloody insurrection are shared primarily by the right wing. FIGLIUZZI: What we’re seeing online develop is very disturbingly similar to what we saw in terms of violent jihad radicalization. […] FIGLIUZZI: The online watching of videos. Listening to what amounts to violent sermons and preaching. The sense of wanting to belong to something greater, to join a cause that will put you on the map.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/real-threat-right-wing-violence-if-trump