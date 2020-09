Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020

E. Jean Carroll, who has accused the president of rape, is suing him for defamation after he called her a liar. The DOJ argues President Trump's remarks were made as part of his official duties.

(Image credit: Seth Wenig/AP)

