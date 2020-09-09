Kristi Noem Throws Hissy Fit Over Report Finding Sturgis To Be A 'Superspreader' Event

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 09:58 Hits: 7

Andrew Friedson, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Colorado, noted that their study found just 3000 of the cases were in South Dakota, meaning that the state derived all of the economic benefit from the Sturgis motorcyle rally, while not having to deal with the exorbitant health care costs, estimated by them to be over $12 billion. ( See our previous post on the study.) No wonder South Dakota's Governor got so pissy today. If the study's numbers are born out, then they pretty much paint Kristi Noem as an irresponsible jackass who gave the rest of the country a very unwelcome gift by letting the Sturgis rally go ahead in the midst of a pandemic. As for Noem's assertion that their study isn't "science", I'll just note that her educational background is that she finally received her BA in political science in 2012, about twenty years after dropping out to take over the family farm. She also won South Dakota's coveted Snow Queen beauty pagent while in high school, a win she credits with helping her later in politics. Source: Rapid City Journal

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/kristi-noem