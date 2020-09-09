The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DOJ Files To Defend Trump Against E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case

Yet again, Bill Barr proves that he is the perfect Attorney General and personal attorney for Donald Trump, this time trying to make taxpayers foot the bill for Trump's defense against defamation allegations filed by author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump raped her two decades ago. Bloomberg is reporting that the DOJ, which is supposed to be an unbiased, non-politicized justice seeking department, is trying to take over Trump's defense, effectively pitting itself against an American citizen. And the taxpayers would be paying for this defense. This latest move would effectively delay the suit, potentially until after the election in 8 short weeks. Trump was due to give a deposition and provide a DNA sample to compare to DNA left on a dress Carroll was wearing at the time of the attack. Obviously, Trump wants to avoid doing either of those things, as all innocent men do.

