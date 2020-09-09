Outrages Du Jour: Stories That Shouldn't Disappear

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020

It's a lot to take in this morning, yet in the bigger picture, these aren't even major stories: Per @JulesHolman: "Julian Assange's lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, says she will be giving evidence in his 4-week extradition trial that the Trump administration offered Assange a pardon if he agreed to say Russia wasn't involved in leaking of Democratic National Committee emails." — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 9, 2020 Via @RawStory: Trump campaign appears to be hiding large-dollar payments to top staff — even though they’re short on cash https://t.co/ivd5Z1vVeP | #politics #trump #corruption

