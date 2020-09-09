Peter Strzok Explains How He Thinks Trump Is Compromised By Russia

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 13:53 Hits: 12

Peter Strzok, former FBI counterintelligence director, was on Morning Joe today to plug his new book. Willie Geist got right to the point. "There are people, including, by the way, prominent members of the intelligence community, former, who have suggested that Donald Trump is a, quote, 'asset' of Russia. Do you believe that's true? That sounds extreme to a lot of people but do you believe in some way Vladimir Putin has so much leverage over Donald trump that he is a, quote, 'asset'?" "Look, I recruited spies for two decades. What that looks like varies," he said. "On one end, you can have somebody who fully knows they're working for you, they're taking tasking and going to do every single last thing you say. On the other end, there's somebody who doesn't even realize they're working with the United States government. I think the truth with President Trump lies in the middle. Do I think he's a Manchurian candidate? I don't. Do I think he's doing things that are not in the national security interests of the United States because Russia is holding things over him that he does not want known? Absolutely. If you step back, if you look at that as a patriot, as an American citizen, it's horrifying. But it's exists, it's real and something every American should be concerned about." "Are the things you're saying Russia holds over him, in your words, is that just a hotel or other things you can't say publicly?" Geist said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/peter-strzok-explains-how-he-thinks-trump