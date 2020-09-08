Thom Tillis Staffer Compares Health Care Access To Clothes Shopping When Constituent Pleads For Help

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 23:47 Hits: 9

One of the biggest concerns many of us have in the times of COVID, layoffs and lost health insurance is how to have access to healthcare after being devastated by the pandemic. Three-time cancer survivor Bev Veals had that very concern, and she called Senator Thom Tillis' office to express her concern and ask for help. Instead, this is what she got, via WRAL: "You’re saying that, if you can’t afford it, you don’t get to have it, and that includes health care?" she asked. "Yeah, just like if I want to go to the store and buy a new dress shirt. If I can’t afford that dress shirt, I don’t get to get it," he replied. "But health care is something that people need, especially if they have cancer," Veals said. "Well, you got to find a way to get it," he responded. When she asked the staffer what she's supposed to do, he said, "Sounds like something you’re going to have to figure it out." "To compare it to a dress shirt made me incredibly angry and hurt," Veals told WRAL Investigates. After WRAL reached out to Tillis' office they received a statement saying that the staffer had been "disciplined."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/cancer-survivor-hurt-and-angry-after