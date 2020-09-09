Rachel Maddow Interview With Michael Cohen About 'Disloyal' Book Has Bombshells

Articles

Rachel Maddow's interview with Michael Cohen about his book 'Disloyal' has bombshells about Trump, Trump's business, and Putin. Former fixer Michael Cohen did the president's dirty work for years, and his stories do not disappoint! Here are a few (of the many) highlights from Maddow's exclusive interview with Michael Cohen: "Trump never thought he was going to win this election, he actually did not want to win this election ... this was a branding deal. That's all that the presidential campaign started out as, this was a branding opportunity in order to expand worldwide." "I want to be clear to you and to the viewers and everybody: Nothing happens without Mr. Trump's approval at the Trump Organization. To the same extent, nothing happens without President Trump's approval. He micromanaged everything." "If he loses, there's still the time between the election and the time that the next president would take office. During that time, my suspicion is that he will resign as president, he will allow Mike Pence to take over and he will have Mike Pence pardon him." A few other nuggets of gold from the interview:

