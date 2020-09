Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 19:55 Hits: 6

President Trump continues to float the possibility of a vaccine before the election, while the Democratic ticket urges caution about the president's messaging on health.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/08/910788750/a-look-at-political-messaging-around-a-coronavirus-vaccine-in-the-u-s?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics