Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 20:34 Hits: 6

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says 1,000 people voted twice in the state's elections this year but said he had no evidence they weren't honest mistakes. The state is investigating.

(Image credit: Brynn Anderson/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/08/910653086/georgia-reveals-double-voting-cases-but-no-evidence-of-malign-intentions?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics