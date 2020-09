Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 21:04 Hits: 6

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rolled out a targeted coronavirus aid plan amid stalled negotiations on a broader deal. Democrats oppose the bill and it's unlikely to advance.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/08/910678303/mcconnell-proposes-pandemic-relief-bill-democrats-quickly-dismiss-it-as-emaciate?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics