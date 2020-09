Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 17:12 Hits: 0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday warned that a forthcoming GOP coronavirus proposal is a non-starter.The two congressional Democratic leaders, in a joint statement, said the pared...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/515478-pelosi-schumer-warn-gop-coronavirus-bill-headed-nowhere