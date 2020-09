Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 17:46 Hits: 3

Trump said his campaign has had to "spend more money upfront" to defend his administration's work responding to the coronavirus.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/08/910725504/whatever-it-takes-president-trump-says-he-may-spend-his-own-money-for-re-electio?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics