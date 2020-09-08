Steve Rattner: Pandemic Recession Hitting Non-College Grads The Hardest

Articles

Morning Joe takes a look this morning at what's happening with the real, non-stock market recession. "Let's turn to President Trump and the top economic adviser touting the status of the economic recovery. Here's President Trump and Larry Kudlow Friday," Willie Geist said. TRUMP: America's unprecedented economic recovery continues, you see what's going on. It's amazing. KUDLOW: These gains are very, very broad based. There's still too many people out, still too much hardship, too much unemployed. We're working on that and moving in the right direction. That's why today's numbers are encouraging and optimistic. My view, we are in a V-shaped recovery, it's a self-sustaining recovery. "Joining us, Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner. Larry Kudlow talking about the August jobs, still going to the V-shaped recovery. What does it look like to you? Is it a V?" Geist said. "Well, they can call it a V-shaped recovery come hell or high water but I think the facts are different. You see on the first chart, it doesn't look like a V. You see an economy that was in free fall, particularly in the month of April, lost over 22 million jobs in a space of a little more than a month," Rattner said.

