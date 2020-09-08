The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Steve Rattner: Pandemic Recession Hitting Non-College Grads The Hardest

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Morning Joe takes a look this morning at what's happening with the real, non-stock market recession. "Let's turn to President Trump and the top economic adviser touting the status of the economic recovery. Here's President Trump and Larry Kudlow Friday," Willie Geist said. TRUMP: America's unprecedented economic recovery continues, you see what's going on. It's amazing. KUDLOW: These gains are very, very broad based. There's still too many people out, still too much hardship, too much unemployed. We're working on that and moving in the right direction. That's why today's numbers are encouraging and optimistic. My view, we are in a V-shaped recovery, it's a self-sustaining recovery. "Joining us, Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner. Larry Kudlow talking about the August jobs, still going to the V-shaped recovery. What does it look like to you? Is it a V?" Geist said. "Well, they can call it a V-shaped recovery come hell or high water but I think the facts are different. You see on the first chart, it doesn't look like a V. You see an economy that was in free fall, particularly in the month of April, lost over 22 million jobs in a space of a little more than a month," Rattner said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/steve-rattner-recession-hitting-non

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version