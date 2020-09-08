Trump Doesn't Know How To Spell Words

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 14:17 Hits: 5

Fredo’s got a convicted lier for a lawyer, who may be going back to jail for an even longer time - additional lies to Congress. Many more tapes of him with Fredo and other media scum reporters. Reveals how deranged & sick they all are! https://t.co/g3aBQZ5VJv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020 So, we got this this morning. Which led to these. Thuh preziden is dum and a "lier." pic.twitter.com/oBkPEm4nn2 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 8, 2020 #FlopsweatTrump has been flood-tweeting/retweeting all morning again. This RT is 6 days old. And yes, the pathological *liar* misspelled it again: “lier.” pic.twitter.com/ixRraHXYSl

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/trump-doesnt-know-how-spell-words