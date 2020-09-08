Right Wing Nut Job Compares Mask-Mandate To Racial Oppression

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020

Right-wing nutcase Dave Daubenmire is absolutely incensed that he is being told to follow the same pandemic rules as everyone else in the nation. Namely, several establishments over the course of this day he recorded this dumbf*ck video refused him entry unless he wore a mask. According to Right Wing Watch: Daubenmire was furious because he had several confrontations the day before with employees at various establishments over his steadfast refusal to wear a mask. Recounting an argument he had with the manager of a T-Mobile store, Daubenmire reportedly compared the store’s refusal to allow him into the store without a mask to refusing to provide service to someone who is Black. “I ain’t wearing no mask,” Daubenmire declared. “I know the mask doesn’t work, and I’m not going to wear my mask to make the worker at T-Mobile feel better. I’m not gonna do that. That’s bearing false witness.” Okay, no, it's not. It's not anything like bearing false witness. Isn't this guy supposed to know sh*t about religion? He has a cross on his baseball hat and everything. Maybe it's just a lower-case "t". Bearing false witness is just LYING, Dave. Wearing a mask so the employee feels better isn't lying, you pasty douchenozzle, wearing a mask to make an employee feel better is being considerate.

