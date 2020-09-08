Breitbart's Sources Vouching For Trump Are Sketchy Ego-Feeders

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 11:36 Hits: 9

Breitbart is working hard to discredit Jeffrey Goldberg's Atlantic story about President Trump's disrespect for the military. Here's one story: Former Deputy White House Chief of Staff Zach Fuentes denied to Breitbart News The Atlantic’s account of President Donald Trump’s comments about troops in Europe. Fuentes unequivocally denied The Atlantic’s report last week, a huge blow to the establishment media narrative. Fuentes personally briefed President Trump on the weather situation that led to the trip being canceled. He is also a close personal confidante of former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. “You can put me on record denying that I spoke with The Atlantic,” Fuentes told Breitbart News on Monday. “I don’t know who the sources are. I did not hear POTUS call anyone losers when I told him about the weather. Honestly, do you think General Kelly would have stood by and let ANYONE call fallen Marines losers?” Of course I think General Kelly would have stood by and let Trump say that. He's a military man who respects the chain of command -- too much in this case. Trump was the commander in chief. Kelly absolutely would have stood by.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/breitbarts-sources-vouching-trump-are