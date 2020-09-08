Who Is Trump Going To Fire Next?

Articles

NBC News: White House has talked to VA secretary about taking Pentagon job if Trump fires Esper WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has long been unhappy with Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and White House officials have talked to Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie about taking the top Pentagon job should Trump decide to fire Esper, three senior administration officials said. Two senior administration officials said Trump discussed the position directly with Wilkie at the White House last month. Two other senior administration officials said Wilkie had senior-level discussions with the White House about becoming Trump’s next defense secretary. So what did Prznint Stupid’s THIRD Defense Secretary (and only confirmed in July!) do to deserve the ol’ agent orange treatment (see what I did there?) — I mean, afterall he did to enable the infamous walk to St. John’s Church for a photo-op you’d think that there’d be a little bit of loyalty…

