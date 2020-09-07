Osama Bin Laden's Niece Is A Trump-loving Fan Of QAnon, Prison Planet, And Michael Flynn

Articles

Monday, 07 September 2020

Jon Levine, the mysterious journalist who writes multiple stories for the New York Post, but only on Saturdays, and who last week published a credulity-straining interview with a self-proclaimed Democratic mail-in voter fraud operative (anonymous, naturally), is back with a celebrity interview of sorts: Another 9/11-style attack may be just around the corner if Joe Biden is elected president, warns Noor bin Ladin, the niece of Sept. 11 terror mastermind Osama bin Laden. “ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” bin Ladin, 33, told The Post in her first-ever interview. (That really sounds like conversational English, doesn't it?) Bin Ladin (whose branch of the family has always spelled their name differently than her infamous uncle) lives in Switzerland but said she considers herself “an American at heart.” A full size US flag hung in her childhood room at age 12 and her dream vacation is an RV trip across America.

