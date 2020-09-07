The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Quote Of The Day: Armed Militias Target BLM Protests

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

Responding to the belief of armed right-wing militia that "the police aren't protecting businesses," a professor has today's quote of the day: "It's a long-held fantasy of right-wing militia groups," said Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University in North Carolina who tracks online extremism. "They are inventing a scenario in which they can put their gun collections to use by showing up, unbidden, to 'protect' businesses that in many cases aren't theirs and don't want that service. "The online rhetoric among armed militias and other right-wing gun enthusiasts is really at a fever pitch this whole summer," Squire said. "Now, we're seeing that come to bear in real life."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/quote-day-armed-militias-target-blm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version