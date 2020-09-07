REPORT: Louis DeJoy May Have Broken Campaign Finance Laws AND Lied To Congress About It

Articles

Looks like Louis DeJoy may be the latest Trump administration official to earn himself the label "indicted" next to his name if reports of potential federal and state crimes are true. On Sunday the Washington Post reported some very disturbing details about how DeJoy raised funds for the Republican Party while running businesses in North Carolina using a practice that "left many employees feeling pressured to make political contributions to GOP candidates" which reportedly led to DeJoy reimbursing them "through bonuses" at work - a practice which is patently illegal. DeJoy was actually asked about this directly during his testimony just a few weeks ago to Congress and he said he had never reimbursed employees - so, if true, he lied to Congress as well - which is ANOTHER crime. Five different people who worked at New Breed Logistics, DeJoy's former company, say they were "urged" to "write checks and attend fundraisers" to raise money for Republicans running for Congress or the White House. Two other employees who were familiar with the payroll system told the Post that DeJoy would personally "instruct that bonus payments to staffers be boosted to help defray the cost of their contributions" which is completely illegal.

