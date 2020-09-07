ACLU Report: GA Illegally Purged Hundreds Of Thousands Of Valid Voters

Articles

Georgia has been quietly and illegally purging hundreds of thousands of valid registered voters from the state rolls for the better half of a decade, according to a blockbuster report from the American Civil Liberties Union. Via HillReporter.com: “Given our findings of what appears to be large-scale disenfranchisement of legitimate voters, our foundation has chosen, in the public interest, to make our findings available to the ACLU of Georgia for review in preparation for making our findings public. We have also created a website where Georgians may look up their names to check if they have been wrongly disenfranchised,” Greg Palast, the firm’s principal investigator, wrote to the ACLU on Monday. Georgia ACLU Executive Director Andrea Young spoke to CNN following the report’s release. “On the one hand, I was deeply saddened and on the other side, not entirely surprised,” Young told CNN, adding that Georgia’s voter roll management system is still “prone to tremendous error.”

