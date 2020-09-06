Harris: &#8216;Theoretically, Of Course&#8217; Russian Interference Poses Threat To Biden Win

Articles

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Sunday expressed that both she and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are not taking the possibility of Russian interference in the November election lightly.

When asked about the intelligence bulletin released by the Department of Homeland Security on Friday — which warns that Russia is seeking “to undermine public trust in the electoral process” by spreading baseless claims that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud, echoing President Trump’s and Attorney General Bill Barr’s unfounded assertions on the matter — Harris told CNN that she doesn’t doubt the possibility of Russia interference costing Biden and her the election.

In mentioning how she is “clear” that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, Harris cited her position on the Senate Intelligence Committee and the panel’s detailed reports supporting her assertion before going onto argue that Russia “will be at the front of the line” regarding foreign interference in the 2020 election.

Asked whether Russian interference could lead to the Biden-Harris campaign losing in November, Biden’s running mate replied “theoretically, of course, yes.”

Harris went on to mention voter suppression issues, such as the 2013 Supreme Court decision in Shelby County v. Holder that she said “gutted” the Voting Rights Act.

Harris also slammed Trump’s efforts to “convince” voters to have distrust in the integrity of the election system and “compromise in their belief that their vote might actually count.”

Harris added that both she and Biden are “very realistic” about how “there will be many obstacles that people are intentionally placing in front of Americans’ ability to vote.”

“But we will surpass and surmount and get around those obstacles,” Harris said.

