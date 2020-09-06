Kamala Harris: Don't Trust The Guy Who Wants Us To Inject Bleach

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 21:40 Hits: 15

Sen. Kamala Harris told CNN's Dana Bash that what we've learned in the course of the Trump administration is there's little that anyone can trust whenever he talks especially on the coronavirus. Trump promised that there will be a vaccine soon, maybe even before the election, a claim which almost every expert has refuted. When asked by the CNN host if she would take the vaccine, Harris replied, "I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump." "I will not take his word for it," she stressed. "He wants us to inject bleach. I -- no, I will not take his word."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/kamala-harris-i-will-not-trust-anything