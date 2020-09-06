Internet Disgusted With Nikki Haley For DefendIng Trump's 'Losers' And 'Suckers' Comment

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 13:58 Hits: 7

Biden should take this down. All of us who worked with @realDonaldTrump witnessed the tremendous amount of love and respect he has for our military. He was determined to protect them. We had many conversations in NSC meetings about protecting them. #TakeItDown #MilitarySpouse https://t.co/aS8l94tuhi — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 5, 2020 And here we all thought that Lindsey Graham was the biggest ass-kisser of all the Trump sycophants. She did link to the Biden video though, which has been viewed more than 6 million times, so perhaps there's some 3D chess aspect to this I'm not appreciating. Praise Trump while spreading Biden's message so she can further her own 2024 ambitions. And yeah, some of these craven opportunists like Nikki Haley do think like that.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/internet-disgusted-nikki-haley-defends