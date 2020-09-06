The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Internet Disgusted With Nikki Haley For DefendIng Trump's 'Losers' And 'Suckers' Comment

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Biden should take this down. All of us who worked with @realDonaldTrump witnessed the tremendous amount of love and respect he has for our military. He was determined to protect them. We had many conversations in NSC meetings about protecting them. #TakeItDown #MilitarySpouse https://t.co/aS8l94tuhi — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 5, 2020 And here we all thought that Lindsey Graham was the biggest ass-kisser of all the Trump sycophants. She did link to the Biden video though, which has been viewed more than 6 million times, so perhaps there's some 3D chess aspect to this I'm not appreciating. Praise Trump while spreading Biden's message so she can further her own 2024 ambitions. And yeah, some of these craven opportunists like Nikki Haley do think like that.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/internet-disgusted-nikki-haley-defends

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version