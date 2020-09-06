Trump Falls Back On Racism To Distract And Divert

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Prznint Stupid reaches into his bag of tricks to distract us and rally Possum Hollar, and pulls out his ol’ stand-by: White Privilege. White House directs federal agencies to cancel race-related training sessions it calls ‘un-American propaganda’ “President Trump is moving to revamp federal agencies’ racial sensitivity trainings, casting some of them as ‘divisive’ and ‘un-American,’ according to a memo by the White House Office of Management and Budget. “In the two-page memo, OMB Director Russell Vought says Trump has asked him to prevent federal agencies from spending millions in taxpayer dollars on these training sessions. Vought says OMB will instruct federal agencies to come up with a list of all contracts related to training sessions involving ‘white privilege’ or ‘critical race theory,’ and do everything possible within the law to cancel those contracts, the memo states. “The memo, released on Friday, also tells all federal agencies to identify and if possible cancel contracts that involve teaching that America is an “inherently racist or evil country.’” You can read the memo here.

