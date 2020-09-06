'Anxiety Is The Autocrat's Friend': Putin Expert Warns About Trump

Articles

Masha Gessen, authority on Putin, Russia and autocracy, joined AM Joy on Sunday morning to talk about how we can best deal with the torrent of insanity that Donald Trump is unleashing on the American people right now. Her advice is so needed as we head into these crucial 2 months before election day, where the craziness is already ratcheted up to an 11. GESSEN: Thank you so much for having me, thank you for the kind words. When Trump was first elected I wrote an essay called 'Autocracy rules for survival.' This was an attempt to talk about what I learned in my many years of living in Putin's Russia and writing about Putin and what I thought Americans might not realize was might be awaiting us and unfortunately I was right. There are a lot of things that I learned that really did happen here. I think the most important is the destruction of institutions. I think Americans have this incredible faith in our institutions as basically the civil religion and institutions can't function in a vacuum. They can't function in the face of the bad actor which is what donald Trump has proved to me. HOST: One of the questions that I had for you that really struck is this idea that Putin oftentimes likes to deploy anxiety among the Russian people to ensure that they kind -- he becomes a magnet back to them. We are seeing very similar tactics right now with Trump, with the anxiety that he seems to want to talk about all around law and order. Can you speak a bit to that?

