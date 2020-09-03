OpenSecrets unveils new online ads database

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 12:50 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2020 — With the digital-dominated 2020 election shifting into high gear, OpenSecrets is releasing a new searchable, sortable online ads database that provides comprehensive details about political ad spending on Google and Facebook.

OpenSecrets is tracking over 80,000 online political advertisers, more than four times the number of committees registered with the Federal Election Commission. Each advertiser has its own profile, which includes:

Its total spending on both Facebook and Google ads over time

Information about and links to each of the Facebook and Google pages where it runs ads

Its total Facebook ad spending in each state

Online ads are at the center of strategies to misinform and deceive voters ahead of Election Day. This section will help users identify the online forces behind political messages and better understand their affiliations with political groups. Mysterious “dark money” organizations, industry groups and fake news websites are among the advertisers pouring millions into ads to influence voters.

OpenSecrets used machine learning to group numerous Facebook and Google pages into one distinct profile, allowing users to see the full extent of each advertiser’s political spending. Our partners at the Wesleyan Media Project and the NYU Online Political Ads Transparency Project contributed substantially to the data collection for this project, which was made possible by support from Democracy Fund and Media Democracy Fund.

For over 35 years, the Center for Responsive Politics has empowered Americans with information and helped propel the discussion on transparency in governance. CRP’s in-depth research and analysis reveal important facts about how our nation’s politics and policies are shaped and influenced.

