Biden makes gains on Trump with online ad blitz

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is spending more than ever before on online ads , replicating a strategy that helped propel President Donald Trump to the White House.

Biden’s joint fundraising committee, Biden Victory Fund , spent at least $24 million on Facebook and Google ads in the month of August alone, making it the fifth-highest spending online political advertiser. That’s according to OpenSecrets’ new online ads database that tracks political spending on the two platforms.

The influx of digital ads has helped Biden close the gap with Trump online, a space the president has long dominated. During a week in mid-August, Team Biden actually outspent Team Trump on Facebook and Google ads for the first time. Both campaigns spent massive sums online during their respective nominating conventions to ask supporters for donations, helping them bring in record levels of campaign cash.

Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday they jointly raised nearly $365 million in August, with the majority of that record-shattering haul being raised online from small donors. Biden’s campaign said it raised $70 million during the Democratic National Convention alone, while Trump’s camp said they raised $76 million during the Republican National Convention. The Trump campaign has not announced its August fundraising total. Both camps will file their figures with the Federal Election Commission Sept. 20.

Online ads are popular among political campaigns, but critics often blame them for the spread of misinformation on social media platforms, particularly on Facebook. The social media giant announced Thursday it would ban political ads in the final week of the election in an effort to appease critics. Late last year, Google restricted campaigns’ ability to micro-target voters, and Twitter banned political ads altogether.

Trump has lambasted tech giants over their efforts to overhaul online ads, but the president’s reelection effort is no longer dominating digital ad spending. Like the Trump campaign that raises millions of dollars online using its Trump Make America Great Again Committee , Biden is also using his joint fundraising committee to find donors.

While some ads are dedicated to soliciting donations, others aim to obtain supporters’ contact information by using petitions that ask for supporters’ email address or cell phone number. They target those supporters with donation solicitations, as well as ads urging them to request a mail-in ballot.

Trump has publicly denounced mail-in voting and his campaign has sued states that have tried to expand it. Trump has argued without evidence it would lead to election fraud and claimed Democrats would win with increased voter turnout. That effort has led Republican voters to oppose mail-in voting , potentially hurting GOP turnout, so the Trump campaign is targeting supporters in battleground states with messages encouraging them to request a mail-in ballot.

Biden’s campaign also runs short video ads intended to sway voters. The Biden Victory Fund has spent big in battleground states, shelling out over $1 million in Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Arizona. The committee spent $2 million in Pennsylvania and $3 million in Florida.

An individual may write a $620,600 check to the Biden Victory Fund, which raised $86 million from wealthy donors in a matter of months. That money is supposed to be transferred to Biden’s campaign, state parties and Democratic National Committee accounts, but the Biden Victory Fund has already spent $25 million on Facebook and Google ads.

Trump campaign committees have spent roughly double that of Biden’s on Google and Facebook — $140 million to $71 million — but the president has been running ads for a longer period of time than Biden.

Biden, meanwhile, gets far more online ad support from outside groups. Pro-Biden groups have spent $30.8 million on the two major platforms compared to $13.4 million from pro-Trump groups. Pro-Biden super PAC Priorities USA Action spent $9.5 million, with the bulk of its Facebook spending targeting users in Pennsylvania and Florida. Pro-Trump super PAC America First Action has spent $4 million, but its spending isn’t concentrated on battleground states.



