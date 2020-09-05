BEST METAPHOR EVER: Multiple Boats 'In Distress' At Trump Boat Parade

Articles

Saturday, 05 September 2020

A Boaters for Trump parade in Lake Travis, Texas is not going very well, based on reports from CBS Austin. The parade was organized on Facebook and over 2,000 people said they were going. Well, it is not going very well. Shortlly after it began, 911 calls started rolling in about numerous boats being in distress - with some actually SINKING! If that isn't a metaphor, I don't know what is. The sheriff's office confirmed to CBS that "multiple boats have been sinking and are in distress." Here are real time updates on what is going on at the parade. Twitter erupted: Okay, who gave Antifa the nuclear submarines? Fess up https://t.co/LJkhQM0n0v — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 5, 2020

