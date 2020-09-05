The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pete Buttigieg Rolled Right Over Fox News Host Trying To Deny Trump Disrespected Troops

Pete Buttigieg did a phenomenal job laying some blunt truth on Fox News and its viewers about Trump’s disrespect for U.S. troops. Sadly, the supposedly objective host cast doubt on Fox’s own reporting that confirmed that behavior. But on last night’s The Story with Martha MacCallum, which airs after Special Report and whose host supposedly embodies “ultimate journalistic integrity,” substitute host Jon Scott acted as though nothing had been confirmed by Fox. “How do you know it’s accurate? How do you know it’s true?” Scott asked Buttigieg. Buttigieg had great answers for nearly every question. BUTTIGIEG: That’s easy. I mean, this is a pattern we’ve seen from the president throughout his life. When he was a young man, he faked a disability so he could avoid serving when it was his turn. We’ve watched him refer to prisoners of war, like John McCain, as losers, with our own eyes. Look, if you’re watching this at home, here’s how willing Donald Trump is to insult your intelligence. Today, he denied that he ever called John McCain a loser. Now again, if you’re watching this at home, grab your phone, go on Google, you can see video of him doing it, you can see a tweet of him doing it. FACT CHECK: Buttigieg is correct:

