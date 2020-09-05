Families Separated By Cruel Trump Policies Try To Heal From Trauma

Articles

Maria, a mother of two in Florida, told Monique O. Madan of the Miami Herald that ever since her family became one of the thousands ripped apart by the Trump administration under his zero tolerance policy on immigration, triple-checking that her home’s windows and doors are secured before going to sleep has been a regular and painful routine. “I always worry that my kids will be taken in the middle of the night,” she said. She’s now also among the families who have been accessing mental health services, following a “groundbreaking” court ruling last year ordering the administration to pay for such services due to the state-sanctioned trauma it inflicted on children and their parents. In that ruling last year, Judge John Kronstadt “referred to previous federal cases that found that governments can be held liable when with ‘deliberate indifference’ they place people in dangerous situations,” The New York Times reported at the time.

