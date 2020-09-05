Trump Bashes Gen. John Kelly After Reports Confirm Trump Called Troops 'Suckers' And 'Losers'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 16:47 Hits: 13

Trump trashed The Atlantic story about his twisted views that troops who have served in war throughout history are suckers and losers, and then turned his ire on General John Kelly. His former Chief of Staff has refused to comment on the story at all. On Friday, the political world blew up after The Atlantic's blockbuster report highlighted Trump's narcissistic view of the military, and his trashing of our fallen troops and wounded soldiers. After multiple credible news organizations confirmed the story, (even Fox News!) America now has the perfect window into Trump's mind on what it means to sacrifice oneself for our country, and it's a mind that is severely damaged. During a press briefing on Friday, Trump was asked to respond to the story, and of course he denigrated the article and anyone associated with it. A reporter asked why Gen. Kelly has refused to comment on the story, which involves Trump insulting the memory of Gen. Kelly's own son. Instead of empathizing with Gen.Kelly for the loss of his son in Afghanistan, Trump trashed his former Chief of Staff in an unhinged rant, classifying him as ultimately a weak loser — an man unworthy to serve Trump, who got eaten alive by Washington, DC.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/trump-bashes-general-john-kelly-after