Donald Trump Is Attacking Our Election With Same Talking Points As Russia

Donald Trump’s attacks on the U.S. elections are “disturbingly identical” to Russia’s, as CNN’s Brianna Keilar put it, and she showed us the video receipts to prove it. Keilar read from two Department of Homeland Security memos that describe Russia’s tactics. Then, she played clips of Trump sounding like he could have been carrying out Putin’s marching orders: Trump and Russia undermine electoral process: DHS: Russia Likely to Continue Seeking to Undermine Faith in US Electoral Process. TRUMP: The only way we're going to lose this election is if the election is rigged. It’ll end up being a rigged election or they'll never come out with an outcome. I think it's going to be the greatest fraud ever. I think it's going to be a rigged election. Trump and Russia attack vote-by-mail: DHS: We assess that Russia is likely to continue amplifying criticisms of vote-by-mail and shifting voting processes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to undermine public trust in the electoral process. TRUMP: This universal mail-in is a very dangerous thing. It's fraught with fraud and every other thing that can happen. Ballots are lost. There's fraud, there’s theft. Mail-in voting is going to rig the election. Trump and Russia fear monger that ineligible voters will receive mail-in ballots:

