Report: Police Are Too Often Connected To The Racist Far Right

The gorilla in the room—the thing no one wants to acknowledge, but has grown too big to ignore—of our national discussion over the need for police reform, amid the seemingly endless violent mishandling of Black people by arresting officers, is their nakedly preferential treatment of right-wing extremists. This is accompanied by vicious retaliation against marching citizens in too many street clashes, particularly since police brutality protests broke out when George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officers on May 28. This cooperation only deepens the growing suspicions that not only are police officers sympathetic to white supremacists, but that too many cops may in fact be active hate group members themselves.

