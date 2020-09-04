Gold Star Father Khizr Khan: ‘What Kind Of Soul’ Does Trump Have?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020

You probably recall Mr. Khan’s moving speech at the 2016 Democratic convention about his son, who served and died in Iraq. You probably also recall that Trump reacted with exactly the kind of callous behavior that perfectly matches the bombshell reporting about Trump's disparagement of U.S. troops. Today, Mr. Khan expressed some righteous and eloquent anger to MSNBC’s Joshua Johnson: KHAN: When Donald Trump calls anyone who places their life in the services of others “a loser,” we understand Trump's soul. By his accounting, Joshua, some sacrifice doesn't make sense, love of country, love of others does not make sense. According to Trump, the winner[s] in life are those who put themselves before all and the losers are those that don't.

