Malcolm Nance: Donald Trump Is The 'Drunk, Dancing Monkey With An AK-47'

Saturday, 05 September 2020

After opening her show with a summary of the gut punch this last 24 hours has been to the military, Joy Reid threw the floor to Malcolm Nance for his reaction. Under normal circumstances, Nance is a passionate and emphatic speaker. He has correctly predicted for YEARS the danger Donald Trump presented, and the likelihood he had shady ties to Russia that would render him a humiliating lapdog to Putin. All of it has proven true. Tonight, the Malcolm Nance who sounds the alarm bell gave way to the Malcolm Nance giving voice to the righteous anger of every member of the military Donald Trump denigrated with his sneering insults that they were "losers" and "suckers" for choosing a path of service and danger, rather than ease and wealth.

