Biden Slams Trump&#8217;s Obsession With Conspiracy Theories: &#8216;What In God&#8217;s Name Are We Doing?&#8217;

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday afternoon swiped at President Donald Trump’s penchant for outlandish conspiracy theories, including his embrace of the infamous QAnon conspiracy theory.

During a Q&A with the press, Biden described the QAnon conspiracy theory, which alleges that Trump is on a secret mission to take down a satanic cabal of pedophiles powered by the global elite, as “totally bizarre.”

The presidential hopeful also jabbed at Trump’s evidence-free claim that there was a plane “almost completely loaded with thugs” wearing “black uniforms with gear” that was going to disrupt the Republican National Convention (RNC) last week.

“Anybody found that plane?” Biden asked. “What in God’s name are we doing? Look at how it makes us look around the world. It’s mortifying. It’s embarrassing. And it’s dangerous.”

“If the President doesn’t know better, which he has to know better, then my Lord, we’re in much more trouble than I ever thought we were,” he added.

Watch Biden below:

Biden on Trump's bizarre conspiracy theory on a plane filled with thugs: "What in God's name are we doing?" pic.twitter.com/8AwFltzQqq — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) September 4, 2020

