Trump-Endorsed QAnon Candidate Shows Off Gun, Encourages &#8216;Offense&#8217; Against &#8216;The Squad&#8217;

Published on Friday, 04 September 2020

GOP House candidate and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) on Friday defended a threatening photo she posted to Facebook a day before that shows her with a gun and suggested she wanted to “go on the offense” seemingly against three Democratic congresswomen.

“Nothing scares the radical left more than a free thinking, gun-toting, conservative woman,” Greene wrote in a tweet Friday.

The widely-criticized and now-removed photo had featured the congressional hopeful wielding an AR-15 in a doctored picture standing beside Democratic “Squad” members Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN).

“Hate American leftists,” Greene wrote.

Captioned above the photo Greene had reportedly written that America needed “strong conservative Christians” to “go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart.”

Hate America leftists want to take this country down … Politicians have failed this country. I’m tired of seeing… Posted by Marjorie Taylor Greene for Congress on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Omar said the GOP candidate’s photo was “incitement” and demanded Facebook remove what she said was “violent provocation.”

“Posting a photo with an assault rifle next to the faces of three women of color is not advertising. It’s incitement,” Omar tweeted.”There are already death threats in response to this post. Facebook should remove this violent provocation.”

In a series of tweets following the incident, Greene dialed up her attack, saying she would raffle off the weapon to supporters who donated to her campaign.

Greene’s campaign told Forbes that anyone who took issue with the graphic is “paranoid and ridiculous.”

The FBI has labeled QAnon as a potential domestic terrorist threat. Greene is among a cohort of supporters that Trump has repeatedly praised. The President congratulated Greene on her GOP primary win last month, calling her “a future Republican star.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) taking the apparent call-to-arms as a provocation, separately called on Republicans on Twitter to “immediately condemn this dangerous threat of violence against Democratic Congresswomen.”

