Democrats spend big in North Carolina Senate race as mail-in ballots sent out

Weak poll numbers — and strong fundraising by challengers, plus spending from outside groups — are a regular sight for Republican senators in battleground states.
In North Carolina’s Senate race[1], Sen. Thom Tillis[2] (R-N.C.) has seen this all too familiar story in his race against former state Sen. Cal Cunningham. North Carolina began mailing out absentee ballots[3] on Friday, making it the first state to do so.
The chosen candidate of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee[4], Cunningham has put anti-corruption at the forefront of his campaign, while highlighting his service in the Army Reserve. He first ran for statewide office in 2010 to challenge Sen. Richard Burr[5] (R-N.C.), but lost to North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall[6] by 20 points[7] in the primary runoff.
Cunningham has taken a small lead in fundraising. Through June 30, Cunningham raised $14.8 million compared to Tillis’ $13.8 million. Cunningham outspent Tillis with $8.2 million, toTillis’ $7.4 million. Tillis, however, had $6.9 million cash on hand, to Cunningham’s $6.6 million.
Cunningham’s strong polling — and flurry of Democratic cash pouring into the race — has made North Carolina a pillar of Democrats’ strategy to take back the Senate this cycle. Democrats need to win at least three seats this November to take back the Senate. A defeat in North Carolina could end the Democrats’ chances. Cunningham led Tillis 47 percent to 39 percent with a 2 point margin of error, according to a recent Morning Consult poll[8].
First elected in 2014, Tillis rode a wave of Republican discontent into the Senate, giving control of the Senate to the GOP for the first time since 2007. He narrowly defeated one-term incumbent Sen. Kay Hagan[9] (D-N.C.) 49 percent to 47 percent[10]. Throughout his tenure on the Hill, he has not always agreed with President Donald Trump[11] and his policies. In February 2019 Tillis wrote[12] in the Washington Post arguing against Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. However, he ended up voting for the emergency declaration.
Despite supporting a number of hallmark conservative issues during his tenure, Tillis’ relatively independent streak within the party has soured some Tar Heel voters.
A Morning Consult analysis[13] found Tillis has a critical demographic to win over — 2016 Trump voters in his own party. Among voters who supported Trump in 2016, Trump holds a commanding lead over former Vice President Joe Biden[14] 88 percent to 8 percent. But when those same voters weighed in on the Senate race, Tillis’ lead shrank by 18 points — 73 percent to 11 percent. Tillis was on par with the president in other voter demographics.
Along with Cunningham’s sizable lead in polling, outside groups have already spent $14 million on pro-Cunningham messages and over $13 million on anti-Tillis messages. Two establishment Democratic groups have spent nearly $10 million to support Cunningham’s run. Senate Majority PAC[15] — a group affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer[16] (D-N.Y.) — has spent $5.2 million against Tillis.
VoteVets.org[17] has spent $6.3 million to support Cunningham, highlighting[18] his military service in its newest ad buy, while gun-control group Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund[19] has spent $3.2 million opposing Tillis. Priorities USA Action[20] — a Democratic super PAC — has spent $1.2 million against Tillis, while also spending $2 million to support Cunningham. Truth & Justice Fund[21] — a super PAC whose top vendors and recipients are similar to other major Democratic groups — has spent $1.2 million for Cunningham.
Republicans, on the other hand, also have a few groups spending big outside money in the race.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee[22] has countered heavy Democratic spending for Cunningham by spending their own $9.7 million against Cunningham. The Senate Leadership Fund[23], meanwhile, spent $4.1 million. Americans for Prosperity Action[24] — a small government, fiscally conservative organization — has spent $4.3 million to support Tillis’ reelection.
