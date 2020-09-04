Democrats spend big in North Carolina Senate race as mail-in ballots sent out

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 18:34 Hits: 4

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is being outspent in a crucial Senate race. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

Weak poll numbers — and strong fundraising by challengers, plus spending from outside groups — are a regular sight for Republican senators in battleground states.

In North Carolina’s Senate race , Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) has seen this all too familiar story in his race against former state Sen. Cal Cunningham. North Carolina began mailing out absentee ballots on Friday, making it the first state to do so.

The chosen candidate of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee , Cunningham has put anti-corruption at the forefront of his campaign, while highlighting his service in the Army Reserve. He first ran for statewide office in 2010 to challenge Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), but lost to North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall by 20 points in the primary runoff.

Cunningham has taken a small lead in fundraising. Through June 30, Cunningham raised $14.8 million compared to Tillis’ $13.8 million. Cunningham outspent Tillis with $8.2 million, toTillis’ $7.4 million. Tillis, however, had $6.9 million cash on hand, to Cunningham’s $6.6 million.

Cunningham’s strong polling — and flurry of Democratic cash pouring into the race — has made North Carolina a pillar of Democrats’ strategy to take back the Senate this cycle. Democrats need to win at least three seats this November to take back the Senate. A defeat in North Carolina could end the Democrats’ chances. Cunningham led Tillis 47 percent to 39 percent with a 2 point margin of error, according to a recent Morning Consult poll .

First elected in 2014, Tillis rode a wave of Republican discontent into the Senate, giving control of the Senate to the GOP for the first time since 2007. He narrowly defeated one-term incumbent Sen. Kay Hagan (D-N.C.) 49 percent to 47 percent . Throughout his tenure on the Hill, he has not always agreed with President Donald Trump and his policies. In February 2019 Tillis wrote in the Washington Post arguing against Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. However, he ended up voting for the emergency declaration.

Despite supporting a number of hallmark conservative issues during his tenure, Tillis’ relatively independent streak within the party has soured some Tar Heel voters.

A Morning Consult analysis found Tillis has a critical demographic to win over — 2016 Trump voters in his own party. Among voters who supported Trump in 2016, Trump holds a commanding lead over former Vice President Joe Biden 88 percent to 8 percent. But when those same voters weighed in on the Senate race, Tillis’ lead shrank by 18 points — 73 percent to 11 percent. Tillis was on par with the president in other voter demographics.

Along with Cunningham’s sizable lead in polling, outside groups have already spent $14 million on pro-Cunningham messages and over $13 million on anti-Tillis messages. Two establishment Democratic groups have spent nearly $10 million to support Cunningham’s run. Senate Majority PAC — a group affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) — has spent $5.2 million against Tillis.

VoteVets.org has spent $6.3 million to support Cunningham, highlighting his military service in its newest ad buy, while gun-control group Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund has spent $3.2 million opposing Tillis. Priorities USA Action — a Democratic super PAC — has spent $1.2 million against Tillis, while also spending $2 million to support Cunningham. Truth & Justice Fund — a super PAC whose top vendors and recipients are similar to other major Democratic groups — has spent $1.2 million for Cunningham.

Republicans, on the other hand, also have a few groups spending big outside money in the race.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has countered heavy Democratic spending for Cunningham by spending their own $9.7 million against Cunningham. The Senate Leadership Fund , meanwhile, spent $4.1 million. Americans for Prosperity Action — a small government, fiscally conservative organization — has spent $4.3 million to support Tillis’ reelection.



For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected]