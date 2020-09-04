Biden Tells QAnon Supporters: 'Take Advantage Of ACA Mental Health Benefits'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 18:38 Hits: 10

Joe Biden gave a powerful and fiery speech in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday afternoon with a very wide ranging Q&A session afterwards. He was asked about QAnon, the whackjob, right-wing conspiracy theory group that started as a joke and has become an underground internet cult espousing beliefs that there is a Deep State, kids are being trafficked from the basement of pizza restaurants, JFK Jr. is alive, and more. Biden was asked: "What would you say to the supporters of the QAnon, people that believe in that conspiracy, what they think is true about America, that there's sex trafficking and conspiracy against the President Trump and what would you say to President Trump for not rejecting that conspiracy and the people who believe in it?" Biden responded, bluntly:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/biden-tells-qanon-supporters-i-recommend