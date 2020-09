Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 12:48 Hits: 2

By imposing sanctions on Syria, the United States denies war criminals access to cash and signals to Assad and other autocrats that scorched-earth tactics will not be overlooked.

Read more https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/middle-east/2020-09-04/how-us-sanctions-can-crack-syrian-regime