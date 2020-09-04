So Much For Libertarianism: Rand Paul Advocates Arresting Everybody

Articles

Over the past 162 years, my own humble Driftglass blog has had a lot of fun with an occasional feature called "Rand Paul Running Away From Things," featuring the Junior Senator from Kentucky sprinting like Hell away from many things which he once claimed to believe in, including history, civil rights, voting rights, science and his own father. Today we find Randal Howard Paul running away from Libertarianism, which he has claimed to be his "core, defining philosophy" ever since was created at a Koch Brothers research lab somewhere in Western Kentucky. Sen. Rand Paul calls for arresting citizens first, investigating afterward: "The FBI needs to investigate but the only way you can do it is you have to arrest people." https://t.co/uwCndMljl2 — Steven Reisner (@Drreisner) September 3, 2020 This development came as a complete surprise to everyone...except for anyone who has bothered to pay attention to Rand Paul's political career long enough to notice that, like every other Republican, he has no "core, defining philosophy" whatsoever, except...

