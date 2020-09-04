Rest Easy Everyone! Former Trump Spokesliar Says Comments Disparaging Troops Never Happened!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 16:09 Hits: 4

Tokyo Rose, a.k.a. "Take one for the team" Huckabee Sanders tells us the incident where Trump disparaged the troops and called them "losers" and "suckers" never happened. The Atlantic story on @realDonaldTrump is total BS. I was actually there and one of the people part of the discussion - this never happened. I have sat in the room when our President called family members after their sons were killed in action and it was heart-wrenching... — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 4, 2020 These were some of the moments I witnessed the President show his heart and demonstrate how much he respects the selfless and courageous men and women of our military. I am disgusted by this false attack.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/rest-easy-everyone-former-trump-spokes