Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 16:28 Hits: 5

Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, DE on President Donald Trump's failure to protect the American economy during the COVID-19 outbreak. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' plan for COVID-19 recovery is here. This speech is scheduled for 9:15 AM but seems to be beginning late. Hang with us and it'll start shortly. Leave your comments below.

