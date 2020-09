Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 09:00 Hits: 1

Progressives working to tilt their party more to the left had mixed results in 2020. Candidates stressed climate change and health care issues, but voters also zeroed in on issues of representation.

(Image credit: Steven Senne/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/04/908524877/how-progressive-democrats-fared-this-primary-season-and-what-it-means?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics