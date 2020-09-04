Our Pavlovian Press Really Misses Bashing Hillary, So They Go After Pelosi Instead

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 12:44 Hits: 9

I've been trying to figure out how to show what a bunch of trained seals we have in the national press without amplifying their idiocy, but oh well. What is it now, 186,000 dead from coronavirus? Naturally, Trump would try to change the subject from his breathtakingly incompetent response to this pandemic. Of course he would. But you would think the press would know better than to rise to the bait. You would be wrong. At her press briefing yesterday, Kelly McEnany played a loop of security footage of Nancy Pelosi in a San Francisco salon. (Pelosi was there to get her hair done, she's not wearing a mask just then because you take it off when they wash your hair to keep the mask from getting wet. Her hair is obviously wet.) White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened today's briefing with an attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, demanding she return to Washington to negotiate a new stimulus deal. McEnany had a continuous loop of Pelosi in a hair salon behind her as she spoke. pic.twitter.com/dWPJvLdGbm — CNBC (@CNBC) September 3, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/our-pavlovian-press-really-misses-bashing