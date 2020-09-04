The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pentagon Orders 'Stars And Stripes' Shut Down

The Pentagon has ordered Stars and Stripes to shut down for no good reason was the actual title of Kathy Kiely's piece in today's Stars & Stripes. Just yesterday they published an Associated Press story entitled, Report claims Trump disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers'. Such reports have had the Stars & Stripes, a venerable publication since 1861 in Donald Trump's crosshairs almost his entire presidency. I'm almost never shocked at the depths that Trump will stoop too but this really is beyond the pale. Back in February the Stars and Stripes was notified their funding would be cut in 2021. Their editorial independence from Pentagon oversight proving too much to bear for Trump. One assumes the sudden shutdown was related to the coming election, when all dissent must be squashed beforehand. Source: USA Today Even for those of us who are all too wearily familiar with President Donald Trump’s disdain for journalists, his administration’s latest attack on the free press is a bit of a jaw-dropper.

