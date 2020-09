Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 09:07 Hits: 15

A much younger generation of Americans will be working the polls this presidental election. An even younger group is helping recruit those poll workers.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/04/909548904/poll-hero-project-aims-to-recruit-younger-poll-workers-for-election-day?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics